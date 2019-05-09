Mary Cordle

Members of the VFW Post 7114 spend some time with Smokey Bear at the health fair on April 27.

Every year the Grover C. Dils Medical Center (GCDMC) Health Fair seems to expand, and this year was no exception.

The tables at the front of the fair were filled with information about services available for people in Lincoln County. There was a specific area for blood draws and screening. Also available were CBD products and essential oils. Meadow Valley Clinic provide check-ups for those who lived here in the ’50s and ’60s and who might be considered “downwinders” – individuals who were exposed to fallout from nuclear devices that were detonated at the Nevada Test Site.

IHC Life Flight and MTM Medical Transport, who provide life-saving transportation from GCDMC, were at the event.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office gave out pill disposal units as well as information on opioids and bicycle locks.

Loving Care Animal Society provided free neutering and spaying for pets. They are able to do this through donations and their thrift store in Panaca, which also houses Lillie’s Pet Grooming.

One of the favorite attractions was Smokey Bear going around shaking hands with all ages. There were also door prizes given out at regular intervals.