Courtesy photo

Former Pahranagat Valley girls volleyball coach Ginger Whipple receives a plaque from NIAA Director Bart Thompson. Whipple was inducted April 25 into the NIAA Hall of Fame.

The Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association (NIAA) inducted former Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) girls volleyball coach Ginger Whipple into the NIAA Hall of Fame in a special ceremony April 25 in Las Vegas.

NIAA Assistant Director Donnie Nelson announced in February that Whipple would be one of 11 inductees at the ceremony at The Orleans.

Whipple, who retired in 2017 after 36 years as head coach of the PVHS girls volleyball team, won the 1A class state championship 19 times between 1985 and 2017, was state runner-up five times and led the Lady Panthers to 16 consecutive Southern League championships.

Her successor, former PVHS player and first-year coach Milly Walch, directed Pahranagat to the 20th state title in 2018.

Whipple holds the 1A class state record for consecutive state titles, nine, [1997-2005], a record 23 straight years appearing in the state championship match, as well as another championship three-peat, 2009-2011.

Nelson said, “These are 11 truly outstanding individuals, all of them worthy of selection to our Hall of Fame.”

Also honored was Hunkie Cooper, now the wide receivers coach at San Diego State. He coached the Canyon Springs Pioneers and had a record of 43-20 from 2009 to 2014.

Other coaches inducted were Ron Adams (Moapa Valley, volleyball); Phil Lawton (Bonanza, cross country); Randy Minagil (Rancho and Chaparral, soccer); Art Plunkett (Las Vegas, football and golf) and the late Rod Poteete (Pahrump Valley, baseball).

Larry Goins (Sierra Vista, Desert Oasis and Pahrump Valley) and Larry McKay (Clark County School District) were honored as administrators.

Former Rancho golfer Kerri Clark, who won a state golf championship, was inducted as an athletic director along with Southern Nevada tennis coordinator Kim Barnett, inducted as a contributor.

Nelson noted, “There is no set number of inductees per year. This year’s group made a lasting impact as a collective group as much as any other group I’ve ever seen in my 21 years in this office.”

Former Pahranagat Valley football coach Vaughn Higbee was inducted into the NIAA Hall of Fame in 2005.