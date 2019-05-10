

Caption: Kristina Lloyd



Sophomore Cody Zile earned a personal record in the long jump, clearing 19-10.50.



Lincoln County High School participated in its final regular season track meet at Moapa last Saturday, May 4.

Noah Smith placed second in the 100m at 11.14 seconds. In the 200m, Smith took first at 22.91 seconds. In the 110m hurdles, Smith took first again and came in at 16.58 seconds.

Alex Rowe ran in the 400m and finished at 59.93 seconds. Rowe ran in the 800m and finished with a time of 2:35.65.

Ashton Showell achieved a new personal record (PR) in the 800m at 2:55.62. He PR’d again in the 1600m at 6:17.22.

In high jump, Cody Zile jumped 5-02. Zile PR’d in the long jump at 19-10.50. At 39-03, Zile placed fourth in the triple jump.

Natalie Wadsworth PR’d in the 200m at 32.52 seconds. Earning another PR in the 400m, Wadsworth came in at 1:11.95.

Destiny Pallaya threw 19-10.00 in shot put and 61-11.00 in discus.

“Last week, with only six students, we had some pretty nice things happen,” said coach Lacee Pearson. “Noah got most outstanding male athlete of the meet and a couple of first places. Cody was the big surprise and jumped more than one foot further in his long jump.”

This weekend, May 10-11, Lincoln will be competing in the division meet at Moapa High School. The meet will start at 2:00 p.m.

“I’m looking for our relay teams to qualify, but some will have their work cut out for them,” Pearson said. “Cody and Noah will qualify for state. Kyle may qualify in the mile and a few others. Hopefully we will bring most of our team to state. I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

