Lincoln softball is ready for regionals after finishing the season strong against The Meadows.

Friday, May 3, Lincoln County High School traveled to Las Vegas and defeated the Mustangs 11-0 and 18-2.

Junior Sadie Soderborg started off the game pitching as she struck out the Mustangs, bringing Lincoln in to hit. The Lynx did well, getting two runners on base. Senior Laura Pearson hit a line drive and got two RBIs. However, Meadows got the outs and hold Lincoln at two runs.

Soderborg then struck out the next three batters.

The Lynx went in to bat and scored four more runs, bringing their lead 6-0.

In the third inning, the Lynx scored five runs, pulling them ahead by 11.

Junior Kayla Rinehart caught a fly out to right field as Soderborg struck out the next batters. The game ended with the Lynx ahead 11-0.

The second game started with Lincoln up to bat and Lexi Long pitching.

The Lynx scored three runs immediately. Macie Howard got out in center field for the Lynx and the Mustangs were kept scoreless.

In the second inning, Lincoln scored ten runs. They added another run in the third inning. By the bottom of the third, Meadows managed to score, but the Lynx remained ahead 14-2.

Lincoln got four more runs in the fourth inning, ending the game 18-2.

The team heads to Mountain View Christian School in Las Vegas for the regional tournament as the No. 2 seed and once again faces The Meadows as the No. 3 seed on Thursday, May 9.

No. 1 seed Needles faces fourth-seed Laughlin on the other side of the bracket. The double-elimination tournament continues through Saturday.

