With the regular season behind them, the Lady Panthers are eyeing another regional title.

The Pahranagat Valley High School softball team finished the season strong with easy wins at home on May 1 over Tonopah, 17-2 and 21-3, and two wins by forfeit over Sandy Valley.

The Panthers enter this weekend’s 1A Southern League tournament at Indian Springs with a 20-2 overall and 8-0 league record.

The four-team, double-elimination began May 9 with first-round games matching No. 1 seed Pahranagat Valley and fourth-seed Tonopah and No. 2 seed Indian Springs against third-seed Beaver Dam.

The tournament continues through Saturday with the championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the deciding game to follow, if necessary.

In the Northern tournament May 10-11 at Virginia City the pairings have Smith Valley against Mineral County and Wells taking on Coleville.

The 1A state tournament will be May 16-18 at Moapa Valley High School in Overton.

