

CAPTION – Dave Maxwell:

Pahranagat Valley’s Izzy Riera won the long jump at the Grant Bushman meet in Overton. This week, he competes with the Panther team at the 1A state qualifying meet in Overton.



Using the May 4 Grant Bushman Invitational as a tune-up for the 3A, 2A, 1A Southern Regional, both Pahranagat Valley track teams will meet this Friday and Saturday at Moapa Valley High School.

The top four individuals and relay teams in each event in their particular classification will qualify for the state meet May 17-18 at Desert Oasis High School in South Las Vegas.

At the Bushman meet, Pahranagat’s Izzy Riera was fourth in the 300m hurdles and McKenzie Poulsen took fifth in the girls triple jump, the event in which she is the defending state champion.

BOYS

200 meters – Cole Cannon, 26.54; Tadd Twitchell, 27.40

400 meters – Cannon, 59.47; Twitchell, 1:00.20

800 meters – Austin Mathews, 2:21.58; Jayden Post, 2:26.74

110m hurdles – Ethan Baine, 20.07

300m hurdles – Izzy Riera, 44.88

4×100 relay – 53.81

4×200 relay – 1:45.83

4×400 relay – 4:02.78

4×800 relay – 9:51.38

Shot put – Tayt Leavitt, 32-10½,

Discus – Leavitt, 103-10

High jump – Baine, 5-02

Long jump – Riera, 17-09; Jamison Miller, 13-11¾

Triple jump – Miller, 32-07¾

GIRLS

100 meters – Nicole Gutierrez, 15.57

400 meters – Atlanta Mastin, 1:21.52

100m hurdles – McKenzie Poulsen, 19.37

300m hurdles – Kelly Miller, 1:03.93

Shot put – Mastin, 25-10½

Discus – Mastin, 58-07

Long jump – Poulsen, 14-11; Miller, 12-11; Gutierrez, 10-08

Triple jump – Poulsen, 31-05; Miller, 26-04½

