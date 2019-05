Photo by Mary Cordle

The 12th annual Ladies Gathering was held in the art room at the Caliente Depot.

Rhonda Bradshaw and Claudia Fleming started holding the Christian-centered event in Caliente as a mini revival for the ladies in the area. Those in attendance sang, laughed and listened to uplifting messages. There were goodies to eat and door prizes donated by local businesses. Claudia Fleming, Phyllis Palmer, Becky Johnson and Jill Dionne were the speakers. This event is held in the spring and fall.