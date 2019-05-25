Anna Laurelle Hughes

Anna Laurelle Hughes, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and music evangelist, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 from a short battle with leukemia at the age of 84.

Laurelle was born on March 24, 1935 in Cleveland, Utah to Lawrence and Lynette (Rawlinson) Thorderson. She was sealed to Ivan Hughes on September 23, 1955. They raised 4 sons, Kevin, Keith, Craig, and Michael.

Laurelle grew up in a home rich in music and song. She developed a great passion for passing this family musical heritage at every opportunity. She always participated in directing or accompanying music in ward choirs and activities throughout her life as recent as last month with “Sing Along with Laurelle” time at her resident community at Solstice. Following graduation from North Emery High School Laurelle spent a long-accomplished career with the BLM. With her no limits attitude and capability, she advanced from a Clerk Typist to the title of Realty Specialist. She facilitated many improvement projects on public lands including the Millsite Golf Course in Emery County. She supported the family milk farm until a fire destroyed the operation. Typical of small farming operations, mom joked the first time she had money left over after paying bills and groceries was her first paycheck after shutting down the milk operation.

After spending most of her life prior to retirement in her hometown of Cleveland, Laurelle and Ivan moved to Alamo, Nevada. Ivan was excited to find a town more remote than Cleveland. Laurelle took an active role in the community. She became a member of the town board, chaired the development committee that oversaw the funding of the Yoppesville Children’s Park, and multiple leadership roles at the senior center.

Laurelle was preceded in death by her husband Ivan Wood Hughes, sister Janet, sister Julia, father Lawrence, and mother Lynette.

She is survived by four sons Kevin (Susian), Keith (Kristy), Craig (Marlene), and Michael (Wendy), her brothers and sister Chad, Freda, and Larry, her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Alamo LDS Chapel in Alamo, Nevada. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. at the church. And on Saturday at the Church prior to the service on Saturday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Alamo Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.