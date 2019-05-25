The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is accepting Special Recreation Permit (SRP) applications to fill the two Truck/Buggy/Off-highway Vehicle event slots for calendar year 2020. The District’s Caliente Field Office must receive applications by 4:30 p.m. PST, Tuesday, May 14.

The Caliente Field Office will conduct a lottery drawing at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 21. The lottery will not be necessary if the field office receives two or fewer applications. The lottery serves only to reserve the event slot. Final authorization of an event is contingent upon submission of other required materials and approval by the authorized officer. Applications are limited to one promoter/club per year. No fees are required at this time.

To apply for the 2020 Truck/Buggy/OHV event slots, download and complete the SRP application available at https://go.usa.gov/xmbkh and return to the BLM Caliente Field Office, PO Box 237, 1400 South Front Street Caliente, NV 89008 Attn: Elizabeth Domina or fax it to Domina at 775-726-8111. Submit applications in-person at the Caliente Field Office, 1400 South Front Street, in Caliente.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Domina, BLM Caliente Field Office outdoor recreation planner, at 775-726-8116 or edomina@blm.gov