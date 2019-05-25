The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Caliente Field Office is proposing to offer six parcels (totaling approximately 248 acres) of public lands in Lincoln County, Nevada through a competitive sale. All parcels are located within five miles of the following communities: two parcels near Alamo, three parcels near Panaca, and one parcel near Rachel. The BLM will accept written comments on the proposal during a 30-day public comment period that concludes Wednesday, May 15.

The proposed sale would be conducted in accordance with the Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004 (LCCRDA), the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, and the 2008 Ely Resource Management Plan. Five percent of the proceeds from the proposed land sale would go to the Nevada State General Education Fund, 10 percent to Lincoln County, and the remainder would be deposited in a special account for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County.

Under the LCCRDA, revenue from the special account can be expended within Lincoln County by the Secretary of the Interior, acting through the BLM. The BLM has used the funds in the special accounts to acquire sensitive lands for conservation in support of the Lincoln County Multi-Species Habitat Conservation Plan. Funds have also been used for archeological resources activities; reimbursement of costs associated with preparing land sales; processing and implementing the Silver State Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Trail management plan; and costs related to enforcement of designated wilderness areas.

The Lincoln County Land Sale Preliminary Environmental Assessment is available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xm4FZ. Please submit written comments concerning the proposed sale to the BLM Caliente Field Office, P.O. Box 237, 1400 South Front Street, Caliente, NV 89008, Attn: Christopher Carlton or electronically at https://go.usa.gov/xm4FZ. Maps of the proposed sale parcels are available at https://go.usa.gov/xm4FK and BLM offices in Ely and Caliente.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

If, after reviewing the comments, the BLM decides to proceed with the sale, a sale date will be scheduled and announced on the BLM website and in the local media at least 15 days in advance of the sale, and a Notice of Realty Action would be published in the Federal Register at least 60 days before the sale.