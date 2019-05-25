By Mary Cordle

The Caliente City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting May 2.

The council approved SNORE Knotty Pine 250 Offroad Race on June 7-8. It also granted permission for Amanda Anderson to use the city car to attend CDBG grant training May 14-15. Anderson has been writing grants for the city and has been instrumental in getting the city approved for Depot restoration grants.

One-on-one training with Caselle was approved for City Clerk MaryJo Shearer and Utility Clerk Linda Larson.

The new zoning map and mobile food truck ordinance were approved, as was listing the janitorial position for $10/hr. and pre-approving the hiring of a pool manager.

Stephen Fischer’s request for reimbursement of benefits was approved. Patricia Christman, whose basement was flooded due to a clogged sewer pipe, requested compensation and was denied. Christman brought pictures to show the damage. When the sewer drain was cleaned out, she was told there were rags in the pipeline that caused her line to back up and flood her basement. She said the rags did not come from the Christman house.

Discussion about the use of the concession stand by Caliente Little League was tabled until next meeting. There is a $25 per day charge for use of the stand that helps cover the health license. Cleanup is the responsibility of those manning the stand.

The council also tabled selling of surplus city vehicles and equipment, along with reviewing updates to the employee handbook.

There was a discussion about a resolution to create an enterprise fund for the building department, funded by revenue from building permits.

Another resolution discussed was a marijuana special project funded by revenue from marijuana business license applications and tax generated from marijuana sales.

Councilman Regen Gubler suggested a capital expenditure fund, debt reduction fund and emergency fund. He also suggested having the planning committee work on a hemp resolution.

The next council meeting will be May 16 at 6 p.m.