Dave Maxwell

Pahranagat Valley’s Mariah Zander. She leads the Panthers into the 1A state tournament this weekend at Moapa Valley High School in Overton.

Pahranagat Valley, the record setting six-time defending state champions, won their seventh consecutive 1A Southern League tournament title Saturday with a 16-1 win over Tonopah. Both teams now advance to the state tournament which began Thursday at Moapa Valley High School in Overton.

The tournament continues through May 18.

Pahranagat Valley (23-2) played Coleville (15-6) in the first game on Thursday. Tonopah (5-10-1) faced Smith Valley (13-6) in the other.

Coach Mike Sparrow credited all his players for the fine job they did at the tournament.

The Lady Panthers won all three games by double-digit figures and by at least 10 runs each game.

They opened with a 20-5 drubbing of Tonopah in four innings on Thursday, dispatched Indian Springs 13-2 in three innings on Friday and overwhelmed Tonopah again, 16-1, in the Saturday finals.

Tonopah had upset Indian Springs Friday evening in the loser’s bracket semifinals to advance to the championship game.

Pahranagat junior pitcher Mariah Zander was on the mound in all three games and only allowed four hits in the tournament.

Jessica Brede was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs to help lead Pahranagat Valley to win.

Hannah Castleton was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Panthers (23-2), who scored 12 runs in the first inning.

Zander spun a one-hitter and struck out four for Pahranagat.

Shelby Jones’ second-inning single was the lone hit for the Muckers (5-10-1).

As reported by Gamechanger.com, the Lady Panthers had no trouble with the Indian Springs Thunderbirds on Friday.

Jessica Brede’s single in the first inning scored the first run for the Panthers, bringing home Morgan Harris. It was the beginning of a five-run rally, highlighted by Hannah Castleton’s two-run triple.

The Lady Panthers added another five-run rally in the fourth inning. Taylor Higbee, Zander, Harris and Rebecca Taylor, all drove in runs that inning.

Zander earned the win for Pahranagat. She only gave up two runs on one hit, struck out seven and walked four.

Aubree Young took the loss for Indian Springs. She lasted three innings, allowing seven runs on five hits. Faith Prine started for the Thunderbirds but only went one inning, allowing six runs on two hits.

In the Thursday opening game against Tonopah, Morgan Harris collected four hits, helping Pahranagat to a 20-5 victory over the Muckers.

She had a single in the first inning, a double in the second, a triple in the third and a double in the fourth.

Zander said she was a bit nervous in the first inning against Tonopah, allowing three runs on two hits. Shelby Jones and Kenzee Tezanos had RBI hits in the frame. But she settled down and allowed no more hits the remainder of the game.

Pahranagat then overwhelmed the Muckers, scoring four runs in the first and second innings, then six runs in both the third and fourth frames.

Harris was 4-for-4. Castleton and Taylor each had multiple hits to lead the Panthers.