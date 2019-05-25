Aaron Avery of Indian Springs tossed a five-hit shutout May 11 as the Thunderbirds finished a doubleheader sweep of Pahranagat Valley High School with a 3-0 win in the winner-take-all Class 1A Southern Region championship game at Indian Springs High School

Avery struck out eight for the Thunderbirds (17-7-1).

Jordan Flamm was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Zack Reimer went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Indian Springs.

Stockton Maxwell was 2-for-3 for the Panthers (19-3), who will join Indian Springs in this week’s state tournament which began Thursday at Moapa Valley High School in Overton.

In the first game Saturday between the Panthers and the Thunderbirds, Nathan Miller went 3-for-5 with four RBIs in a 13-4 win that forced a second and deciding game between the teams.

Ryan Gertz was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Indian Springs.

Jesse Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Pahranagat Valley.

The day before, on Friday, PVHS tallied three runs in the sixth inning to top Indian Springs 6-2 in the winners bracket semifinals. The rally was led by a single from John Hansen and a two-out RBI double by Preston Higbee.

Higbee was the winning pitcher for PVHS. He allowed two runs on eight hits over six innings, had one strikeout and walked four.

Maxwell, who was named the Southern League MVP this season, came on as the closer in the seventh inning.

Indian Springs got a runner to third base, but he was left stranded as the game ended.

Wyatt Williams took the loss for Indian Springs, giving up six runs on 11 hits, struck out five and walked two.

Jaren Leavitt was 3-for-3 at the plate for PVHS.

The Panthers had opened the tournament May 9 against Beatty. Jesse Jones threw a no-hitter at the Hornets, leading PVHS to a 10-0 shutout.

Pahranagat had a 6-0 lead when they scored four runs in the fifth inning to end the game. Leavitt and Maxwell both drove in runs that frame.

In the state tournament, Indian Springs (17-7-1), the defending state champions, faced Mineral County (17-3) on Thursday and Pahranagat Valley (19-3) faced Smith Valley (19-1).