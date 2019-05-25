Dave Maxwell

Pahranagat Valley’s Jayden Post hands off to Austin Mathews in the 4×400 relay event. The Panthers are ranked third in the state in the event going into the 1A state meet this weekend in Las Vegas.

Both Pahranagat Valley track teams qualified multiple athletes to the 1A state track meet at Desert Oasis High School this Friday and Saturday.

This year though, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) changed the rules so that only three people qualify from the 1A Southern regionals while the North is allowed to have five qualify in each individual event and relay events. The change is due to the fact that the North has six more 1A schools than the South.

The 4A, 3A and 2A will retain the four qualifiers from the North and South in each event.

The 1A Southern regionals were held last week in Overton at Moapa High School.

The Pahranagat Valley boys earned 116 points for third place and the Panther girls scored 76 points. Tonopah won the girls regional title with 178 points. Beatty was second with 169 points.

Those who qualified for the state meet from the Pahranagat boys team include Izzy Riera, who placed second in the 300m hurdles and long jump; Kyler Martin, who took second in the shot put; Ethan Baine, taking second in the high jump; and the Panthers’ 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams.

For the girls, McKenzie Poulsen took first in the 100m hurdles, long jump and triple jump; Kelly Miller placed second in the 300m hurdles, third in the long jump and second in the triple jump, and Atlanta Mastin took second in the shot put.

Poulsen is the defending state champion in both the long jump and triple jump.

As reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Zakari Tucker won four individual events to lead Spring Mountain to the boys Class 1A Southern Region title.

Tucker won the 110 hurdles in 16.65. He cleared 5-8 to win the high jump, took the long jump with an effort of 18-11¾ and had a mark of 42-4 to win the triple jump.

The Golden Eagles had 301 points. Beatty was a distant second with 123 points. Pahranagat Valley was third with 116.

Beatty’s Jose Granados won the 800 (2:01.03), 1600 (4:39.27) and 3200 (10:29.03) and ran on the winning 3200 relay team.

Tonopah’s Brandon Scobee won the 100 (11.46) and 400 (51.91), and teammate Max Swanson won the shot put (42-7) and discus (115-10).

Results for Pahranagat Valley teams:

BOYS

200 meters – Cole Cannon, 26.36; Tadd Twitchell, 27.08

400 meters – Cannon, 59.07; Twitchell, 59.50

800 meters – Austin Mathews, 2:21.59; Jayden Post, 2:24.39

1600 meters – Logan Lee, 6:23.13

3200 meters – Lee, 13:51.39

110m hurdles – Ethan Baine, 19.82

300m hurdles – Izzy Riera, 43.74

4×100 relay – Fourth place, 52.88

4×200 relay – Second place, 1:44.43

4×400 relay – First place, 3:52.70

4×800 relay – Second place, 9:48.59

Shot Put – Kyler Martin, 39-05½; Tayt Leavitt, 37-07; Tony Koka, 31-05; Ryan Jorgensen, 26-10½

Discus – Martin, 108-04; Leavitt, 103-07; Koka, 96-08; Jorgensen, 59-06

High Jump – Baine, 5-06

Long Jump – Riera, 18-07; Jamison Miller, 14-07½

Triple Jump – Baine, 34-07; Miller, 33-09¼

GIRLS

100 meters –McKenzie Poulsen, 14.29; Nicole Gutierrez, 15.39

400 meters – Atlanta Mastin, 1:20.92

100m hurdles –Poulsen, 19:03

300m hurdles – Kelly Miller, 59.43

Shot Put –Mastin, 27-01½

Discus – Mastin, 63-10

Long Jump – Poulsen, 15-05½; Miller, 13-02; Gutierrez, 11-00¼

Triple Jump – Poulsen, 31-09; Miller, 27-08¾.