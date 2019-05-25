The end of the school year is a busy time for the students of Lincoln County High School (LCHS). However, summer’s approach didn’t stop the LHCS Performing Arts from offering the community a variety of inspiring and entertaining concerts.

The show choir put on a concert entitled “Senior Memories.” The concert included a narration of different moments throughout the year, most of them comical in nature, but heartfelt in description. These stories then tied directly into the songs, which included some classics like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel. Other songs included “Africa” by Toto, and the students’ favorite, “Razzle Dazzle.”

“Senior Memories” was followed later in the week by the end-of-year band and choir concert. This celebration of music included songs “Dramatico,” “The Great Locomotive Chase” and “A Million Dreams,” among others.

Seniors Lincoln Frehner and David Conahan were chosen to direct the music and, according to teacher Jacob Lester, they both did a fine job.

The musical programs at LCHS make up a considerable part of the student body, with 30 of the band participants coming from the high school, 30 more coming from the middle school, 35 from the elementary school’s sixth grade and 42 students comprising the choir overall. When compared to other schools in the state, this represents a comparatively high percentage of participants. This was reflected when a few members of the drama department attended the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards at the Smith Center in Las Vegas. This awards ceremony recognizes the greatest achievements in the various drama departments around the state, and this year, the LCHS drama department was nominated in several categories.

While there, the LCHS drama program was given an award for its incredible spirit and it was revealed just how many members of the LCHS student body participated in the last play. According to Pete Peterson, who accepted the award on behalf of the school, there was a noticeable shock that rippled through the room when the other programs heard that a third of the students at LCHS had participated, which gave the administrators and students present a large amount of pride.

“It kind of humbled us,” said Jacob Lester, “but it felt good to be recognized among the best.”