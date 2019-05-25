Dana Lee Fruend

The Lincoln County Photo Festival is returning June 21-22.

Lincoln County will once again host photographers for two days of hands-on learning and adventure during the second annual Lincoln County Photo Festival.

Created by the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT), the Photo Festival invites photography enthusiasts to in-the-field photography workshops, where they will hone skills in a beautiful high-desert setting.

The year’s event is slated for Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

“We had a great time last year at the inaugural event, and we are very excited to once again welcome photographers to Lincoln County,” said LCAT president Marcia Hurd. “We have a fantastic schedule of workshops centered in amazing locations.”

Friday begins with breakfast and orientation at the historic train Depot in Caliente, followed by two full days of workshops. The group will reconvene Saturday evening at Thompson’s Opera House in Pioche for dinner and sharing of participants’ favorite shots.

Ten workshops will be provided by six professional photographers. Topics will include Impressionistic, Drone, Action, Sunset, Night Sky, Wildlife, Travel and Environmental Portraits. Nevada-based photographers Alyce Bender and Mikel Conrad join returning instructors Michael Okimoto, Shawn Severn and Corrine Severn. “The Drone Girl,” Sally French, will fly in from San Francisco to teach the Drone Photography course.

Locations include Cathedral Gorge and Spring Valley State Parks, the new Barnes Canyon Mountain Biking trails, Caliente Skills Park and historic sites throughout Pioche, including some sites typically unavailable to the public.

Those interested in attending the event can learn more and register online at http://lincolncountynevada.com/playing/spring-events/photo-festival/, or contact Ben Rowley by calling (775) 962-2461 or emailing info@lincolncountynevada.com.

The photo festival is supported by the Nevada Commission on Tourism.