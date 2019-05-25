John Dietrich

Lincoln’s Laura Pearson connects at bat during a 13-6 win over Needles in the regional title game Saturday.

Last weekend, May 9-11, the Lincoln County High School softball team traveled to Las Vegas and came home with a regional championship trophy.

After earning wins on Thursday and Friday, it took two games on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament to decide who would earn the regional crown.

The Lynx’s first game was Thursday against the Meadows Mustangs. The Mustangs came out ready and scored five runs. During their turn at bat, Lincoln scored one initial run. Laura Pearson was then able to get a two-RBI hit for the Lynx and the team scored another run before heading out to the field.

In the second inning, the score was soon tied until Meadows pulled ahead with two more runs. Over the next three innings, Lincoln managed to keep Meadows scoreless and got three runs. Both teams scored two runs in the sixth inning, but the Lynx ultimately won 10-9.

The next game was Friday against the Needles Mustangs. Lincoln started off batting, scoring two runs in the first inning before heading out to the field. Junior Sadie Soderborg pitched for the Lynx and struck out the first two batters as well as the fourth batter. After Lincoln scored two more runs in the third, both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning. In the fifth, the Mustangs added one more run to their total. Nevertheless, the Lynx managed to stay ahead and won 5-1.

The Lynx played Needles again on Saturday. Macie Howard got the first two outs as she caught a fly ball in center field and threw a runner out at first on the same play.

The Lynx went up to bat and scored one run. Needles worked hard and were able to score a run to bring them to a tie and keep the Lynx from scoring again in the inning. The Mustangs scored another run in the third inning, but the Lynx followed that with three runs of their own. Both teams were scoreless in the fourth inning. In the last inning, the Mustangs scored three more runs and held the Lynx to none, ending the game 11-5.

The teams played one more game to decide who would be in first.

Lincoln started off the game up to bat but were unable to score any runs. The same thing went for Needles as Kendra Mathews caught a line drive for an out, KyLee Cameron caught a fly out in left and Mathews got the last out. Both teams remained scoreless in the second inning.

In the third inning, the Lynx finally scored four runs. Then the Mustangs nearly caught up with three runs of their own until Howard caught a fly ball for the third out.

Lincoln added to their lead in the fourth inning, putting the score at 8-3. Both teams scored one run in the fifth inning. Lincoln scored another four runs in the sixth, putting them even farther ahead. They held that lead and kept Needles scoreless. In the seventh inning the Lynx didn’t score, but they were able to hold the Mustangs to two runs. Lincoln won the game 13-6.

The Lynx will be playing in the state tournament, another double-elimination bracket going May 16-18 at The Meadows School. The No. 1 seed from the South, the Lynx will be playing White Pine to start things off. Needles will face off against Silver Stage.