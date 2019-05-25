Courtesy photo

Kayakers at Echo Canyon State Park during the Panaca Stake Family Camp held in late April.

Great food, good weather and outdoor family fun highlighted the Panaca Nevada Stake family camp held in late April.

The camp was at Flatnose Ranch and Echo Canyon State Park and included a smoked pork feast and family dance at the ranch on Friday, April 26, and fun activities at Echo Canyon the next day.

Between 200 and 300 people came for the dinner, held in a large metal barn at the ranch. The meal was capped off by a brief devotional message from Stake President Paul Mathews, who encouraged listeners to do what’s necessary to keep their spiritual lives strong.

Quite a few families stuck around for the family dance, with young kids particularly enjoying dancing with their friends and families.

Around 100 people participated in Saturday’s activities, which included day- camp activities for primary-age kids and rappelling, kayaking, canoeing and fishing for everyone.

Temperatures were warm, the wind was minimal and the reservoir was filled to the brim. Organizers felt the event was a big success and were glad so many families were able to come, even with various other events happening in the county that weekend.

Much credit goes to the stake young men’s program for organizing the event, with Derek Bowman and Lee Mathews putting a great deal of time in to make it happen, as well as the stake primary and many others who volunteered their time to create an enjoyable event.