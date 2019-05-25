CAPTION – Dave Maxwell



Pahranagat Valley junior McKenzie Poulsen successfully defended her triple jump state championship by winning the event again at the 1A Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) state championship track meet at Desert Oasis High School May 18 in Las Vegas.

Poulsen won the event on her last jump and set a personal record in so doing. Her brother Austin, was a four-time boys triple jump champion for Pahranagat Valley (2010-2013)

The small Panther team showed themselves well at the meet.

Along with Poulsen’s gold, Izzy Riera took the silver medal in the 300m hurdles.

The boys scored 34 points for sixth place among the 18 teams in the boys meet. Spring Mountain won their fifth consecutive boys title with 170 points.

The Lady Panthers scored 38 points for eighth place. Eureka won their first girls state track and field championship with 117 points.

Whittell won all the girls relay races to help the Warriors tally 82 points for fourth place.

BOYS

300m hurdles – Izzy Riera, second place, 44.24

4×200 relay – Fifth place, 1:52.98

4×400 relay – Third place, 3:51.24

4×800 relay – Fifth place, 9:58.76

Shot Put – Kyler Martin, sixth place, 38-04½

High Jump – Ethan Baine, fifth place, 5-06

Long Jump – Riera, fourth place, 18-09½

GIRLS

100m hurdles – McKenzie Poulsen, third place, 18.25

300m hurdles – Kelly Miller, eighth place, 1:00.31

Shot Put – Atlanta Mastin, seventh place, 25-08¾

Long Jump – Poulsen, 14-11¾; Miller, fourth place, 13-00¼

Triple Jump – Poulsen, first place, 33-05¾; Miller, third place, 28-05¾

