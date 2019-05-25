CAPTION – Kristina Lloyd



1 – The Lincoln County High School track team finished the year strong at the state finals.





2 – Natalie Wadsworth running in a relay event at the state track meet.









Lincoln County track finished up their 2019 season at the state meet May 18 in Las Vegas.

Noah Smith had a very successful weekend, coming away with three golds and one silver. Achieving a new season record, Smith took first in the 100m at 11.01 seconds. With that time, he also beat his own state record from last year, set at 11.05. In the 200m and 400m, Smith took two more golds at 22.29 seconds and 51.01 seconds. Smith took second place in the 110m hurdles with a personal record (PR) of 12.07 seconds.

Christian Gonzalez, Cody Zile, Chance Christensen and Kyle Zierow came in at 1:45.58 during the 4x200m relay.

Christensen, Zile, Zierow and Mcgarren Segler came in at 4:02.78 during the 4x400m.

Zierow threw 35-00.50 in shot put. He threw 118-04 in discuss, a PR.

Zile took second in the long jump at 19-09.50. Zile also PR’d in the triple jump at 41-00.00 and placed fourth.

Rhyan Shumway, Madison Whimple, Sara Decker and Natalie Wadsworth came in at 1:05.14 during the 4x100m relay and 2:14.61 in the 4x200m.

Wadsworth came in at 26-03.25 in the triple jump.

Coach Lacee Pearson said, “We are going to miss Noah, but we are very much looking forward to next year with Cody. He is determined in his jumping. I know Cody will come back, but I’m not sure who all we’ll have other than that. We need more runners, jumpers and sprinters. This was a successful year, and I’m looking forward to who we’ll have come out next year.”

