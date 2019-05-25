Kristina Lloyd

Lincoln’s Noah Smith takes first in the 100m at the regional track meet in Moapa.

Lincoln County track had a successful regional meet last weekend in Moapa. Many of the team’s runners will be competing in the state tournament May 17-18.

Noah Smith medaled gold in all four of his events. In the 100m, Smith took first, finishing at 11.12 seconds. He stole first in the 200m at 22.84 seconds. In the 400m, Smith finished in first place at 50.85 seconds with a new personal record (PR). Smith then took first in the 110m hurdles at 16.25 seconds.

Christian Gonzales PR’d in the 200m at 27.66 seconds.

Alex Rowe PR’d in the 400m at 57.55 seconds. In the 800m, Rowe came in with a time of 2:34.48.

Hayden Showell PR’d in the 800m at 2:40.29. In the 1600m, Showell finished at 6:28.05.

Ashton Showell PR’d in the 800m as well at 2:53.94.

Chance Christensen achieved a new PR in the 1600m at 5:28.43. He got another PR in the 3200m at 12:05.88.

Kyle Zierow finished the 1600m at 5:32.40. Zierow took fourth in shot put at 34-08.50. In discus, Zierow took fourth again at 113-08.

Mcgarren Segler finished the 1600m with a time of 6:30.55.

Cody Zile, Chance Christensen, Christian Gonzales and Kyle Zierow raced in the 4x200m and placed third at 1:47.31.

Alex Rowe, Hayden Showell, Mcgarren Segler and Ashton Showell took fourth in the 4x400m at 4:30.35.

Christensen, Segler, Hayden Showell and Rowe took fifth in the 4x800m at 10:04.99.

Jaydon Heaton came in at 32-11.75 in shot put. He finished at 103-04 in discus.

Auston Marshall came in at 8-06 in the pole vault.

Cody Zile took first in long jump at 19-09. He PR’d in triple jump at 39-11.50.

Rhyan Shumway PR’d in the 200m at 29.36 seconds and also PR’d in the long jump at 14-03.00.

Natalie Wadsworth finished the 400m at 1:12.92. She placed fourth in triple jump at 26-05.00, a PR.

In the 800m, Nani Lebaron came in at 2:56.84. Lebaron took third in the 1600m at 6:15.34. In the 3200m, Lebaron took second at 13:48.04.

Cora Culverwell PR’d in the 800m at 3:16.81.

Culverwell, Shumway, Madison Whimple and Wadsworth placed third in the 4x100m at 1:03.29.

Culverwell, Sara Decker, Wadsworth and Shumway placed fourth in the 4x200m at 2:14.56.

Decker PR’d in shot put at 19-10.50. She achieved another PR in discus at 62-01.

Whimple PR’d in both shot put at 19-10.00 and discus at 52-07.

“We had great things happen last weekend,” coach Lacee Pearson said. “I’m absolutely thrilled about Noah getting a solid first place in all four events. Cody took a solid first place in two of his events. Kyle and Nani each qualified in two events. Nani is the bright light for the girls distance this season.”

The state tournament will be at Desert Oasis in Las Vegas on May 17. The first event will begin at 3 p.m.

“I’m anticipating Noah doing very well in the state tournament, especially in the 100m, 110m hurdles and 200m,” Pearson said. “He’s got some kids that are faster than him in the 400m, so we’ll see what happens. My husband said he always happens to find another gear when he needs it. Cody will also have to dig real deep to try to get that gold. We’ll have to see how the relay teams do. We are really excited for the weekend and for baseball and softball too.”