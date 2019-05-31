“Tall Bike Ed” with his grandsons Brennan and Zander Plunkett.

Submitted by Dana Lee Fruend

Tall Bike Ed’s Unlimited is the dream of Eddie and Dana Lee Fruend of Caliente. They dreamed it up in about 2008 as a plan for when Ed retired. Then, in 2016, they picked the name of “Tall Bike Eds” as it was what Ed’s friends would call him as he was riding around on his new creations in Carson City.

Ed has been building bikes and gadgets for years. The couple envisioned that when Ed retired in 2019, together they would return home to Caliente and open up a recycled-art bike, old-fashioned photography and portrait studio, tourist information-center type thing. And that is exactly what they did. The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the eclectic shop is May 25 at 9 a.m.

The grand opening is in coordination with the grand opening of the new Side Car dining hall and speakeasy. The Clover street buildings from Side Track on down are all owned by Mary Love.

The businesses have united to not only have a dual grand opening, but to coordinate events and activities for the community and tourists throughout the year. They both currently co-host the Rock the Block monthly Show ’n Shine.

The grand openings will include a live concert with the band Three Blind Mice, a rock ’n roll street dance and a Light the Night ride.

Tall Bike Ed’s offers recycled-art bikes, tall bikes, used bikes, bike repairs, souvenirs, postcards, antiques and interesting things. They have art from area artists like watercolorists BH Perkins and Shelley Wadsworth, products from The Caliente Tea Mistress, Tall Bike Ed’s,The Prairie Godmother, Janet Chick Baker, Jenny Allen, Kayla Hannig, Tim Thompson and an old- fashioned photography and portrait studio.

“The photo studio inside is an Old West set. Our community and the tourists are just loving it,” said Ed Fruend, co-owner. “I have been so happy that folks are bringing in their bikes to be repaired. We have been open, a quiet soft opening, most every day and on the weekends since April 19. We are working out the kinks to be ready for a big homecoming weekend. We have been experiencing great tourist traffic, especially on the weekends. So many foreigners from France, Spain, Croatia, England, Germany and Japan have come in. Wow. This has been a family project with huge help from our daughters Kristan and Dusty, grandboys Brennan and Zander and our son-in- law Miles Umina. Mom and Dad, other family members and even our wonderful in-laws have donated signs and props to our shop and photo studio. We are so very blessed.”

Ed added, “Our landlord Mary Love has been so generous and wonderful to us. Her and Jamie love and support Lincoln County like we do. We are all looking forward to growing and doing fun things for our community and tourists.”

May 25 – 9 a.m. grand opening, Saturday morning before the Memorial Day Parade.

7 p.m. – Rock ’n roll, live concert/street dance with Three Blind Mice

8:30 p.m. – Light the Night Ride around Caliente.

May 26 – 2 p.m., Sunday, beard and mustache contest sponsored by Tall Bike Ed’s at Rose Park during the barbecue.

Tall Bike Ed’s is located at 197A Clover Street. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Monday and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.