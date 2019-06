CAPTION – Dave Maxwell



Morgan Harris, Pahranagat Valley shortstop, was named the 1A Southern League Most Valuable Player. She helped the Lady Panthers win their seventh consecutive state championship.





Senior Morgan Harris of Pahranagat Valley was named MVP of the 1A Southern League in girls softball this year. The announcement came via NevadaPreps.com.

Harris’ sister Madison received the honor in 2017.

If Harris is included at shortstop, the entire Lady Panther infield was selected on First Team: Pitcher Mariah Zander, 1B-Taylor Higbee, 2B-Kaitlyn Higbee and 3B-Jessica Brede.

Zander, Taylor Higbee and Brede are juniors on Coach Mike Sparrow’s team.

Also on First Team are LF-Emily Hansen and CF-Hannah Castleton.

Named on Second Team for the Panthers were C-Rebecca Taylor and RF-Kami Stirling.

Class 1A

All-Southern League

First Team

P–Mariah Zander, Pahranagat Valley; Lexii Frickberg, Beaver Dam; C–Kaitlyn Farrar, Indian Springs. 1B–Taylor Higbee, Pahranagat Valley. 2B–Kaitlin Higbee, Pahranagat Valley. 3B–Jessica Brede, Pahranagat Valley. SS–Lauren Klapper, Tonopah. OF–Aubree Young, Indian Springs; Emily Hansen, Pahranagat Valley; Hannah Castleton, Pahranagat Valley. UTL–Faith Prine, Indian Springs. DP–Leah Blankenship, Tonopah.

Second Team

P–Hannah Dowers, Tonopah. C–Rebecca Taylor, Pahranagat Valley. 1B–Elizabeth Jensen, Beaver Dam. 2B–Chanlei Philliips, Tonopah. 3B–Yatzary Flores, Beaver Dam. SS–Kynnedie Ellingford, Beaver Dam. OF–Sandra Beltran, Beaver Dam; Cindy Miramontes, Tonopah; Kami Stirling, Pahranagat Valley. UTL–Mariea Torneskog, Indian Springs.

Most Valuable Player–Morgan Harris, Pahranagat Valley.Coach of the Year–Steve Feick, Beaver Dam.