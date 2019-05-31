CAPTION – Morgan Stackhouse



Lincoln County High School’s Macie Howard was named 2A All-State Defensive Player of the Year and the Southern League Offensive Player of the Year.





Lincoln County High School softball standout Macie Howard received both defensive and offensive honors this year.

Howard was named 2A All-State Defensive Player of the Year and the All-Southern League Offensive Player of the Year.

The announcement came via NevadaPreps.com.

Several other Lynx players were named as top players in the state and their league. All-State First Team honors went to Sadie Soderborg and Kendra Mathews. Laura Pearson was named to the Second Team.

Soderborg and Mathews were also named to the All-Southern League First Team. Pearson, Abigail Frehner, Alexis Long and KyLee Cameron were named to the Second Team.

Class 2A

All-State

First Team

Charley Andrews, Needles; Imani Evans, Needles; Riley Breaux, Needles; Sadie Soderborg, Lincoln County; Kendra Mathews, Lincoln County; Kaitlyn Brannon, Silver Stage; Brenna Williams, White Pine; Haley Norton, White Pine; Mia Kemmler, White Pine; Karly Romero, White Pine; Kolbey Wanner, Pershing County; Hallie Monkarsh, The Meadows.

Second Team

Laura Pearson, Lincoln County; Lauryn Freund, Lake Mead; Daralyn Moura, Pershing County; Savannah Santillano, Laughlin; Jenna Ortiz, The Meadows; Piper Eavis, Yerington.

Offensive Player of the Year – Eva Kingston, White Pine

Defensive Player of the Year – Macie Howard, Lincoln County

Rookie of the Year – Avion Jackson, Needles

Most Valuable Player – Paige Murch, Needles

Coach of the Year – Abby Chandler and Alex Chandler, Needles

All-Southern League

First Team

Andrews, Needles; Evans, Needles; Breaux, Needles; Jackson, Needles; Soderborg, Lincoln County; Mathews, Lincoln County; Ortiz, The Meadows; Monkarsh, The Meadows; Arianna Jones, The Meadows; Freund, Lake Mead; Rebecca Fuller, Lake Mead; Samantha Santillano, Laughlin; Samantha Sarinana, Laughlin.

Second Team

Mandy Zubiate, Needles; Kobrea Phillips, Needles; Pearson, Lincoln County; Abigail Frehner, Lincoln County; Alexis Long, Lincoln County; Kylee Cameron, Lincoln County; Alexis Peltzer-Harding, The Meadows; Mercedes Moore, The Meadows; Alyssa Haughton, Lake Mead; Lola Mendoza, Lake Mead; Jasmine Donnett, Laughlin; Riley Perry, Laughlin; Valerie Gonzalez, Mountain View.

Most Valuable Player – Paige Murch, Needles

Offensive Player of the Year – Macie Howard, Lincoln County

Coach of the Year – Kim Jacobs, The Meadows

