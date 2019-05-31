Lincoln County High School softball standout Macie Howard received both defensive and offensive honors this year.
Howard was named 2A All-State Defensive Player of the Year and the All-Southern League Offensive Player of the Year.
The announcement came via NevadaPreps.com.
Several other Lynx players were named as top players in the state and their league. All-State First Team honors went to Sadie Soderborg and Kendra Mathews. Laura Pearson was named to the Second Team.
Soderborg and Mathews were also named to the All-Southern League First Team. Pearson, Abigail Frehner, Alexis Long and KyLee Cameron were named to the Second Team.
Class 2A
All-State
First Team
Charley Andrews, Needles; Imani Evans, Needles; Riley Breaux, Needles; Sadie Soderborg, Lincoln County; Kendra Mathews, Lincoln County; Kaitlyn Brannon, Silver Stage; Brenna Williams, White Pine; Haley Norton, White Pine; Mia Kemmler, White Pine; Karly Romero, White Pine; Kolbey Wanner, Pershing County; Hallie Monkarsh, The Meadows.
Second Team
Laura Pearson, Lincoln County; Lauryn Freund, Lake Mead; Daralyn Moura, Pershing County; Savannah Santillano, Laughlin; Jenna Ortiz, The Meadows; Piper Eavis, Yerington.
Offensive Player of the Year – Eva Kingston, White Pine
Defensive Player of the Year – Macie Howard, Lincoln County
Rookie of the Year – Avion Jackson, Needles
Most Valuable Player – Paige Murch, Needles
Coach of the Year – Abby Chandler and Alex Chandler, Needles
All-Southern League
First Team
Andrews, Needles; Evans, Needles; Breaux, Needles; Jackson, Needles; Soderborg, Lincoln County; Mathews, Lincoln County; Ortiz, The Meadows; Monkarsh, The Meadows; Arianna Jones, The Meadows; Freund, Lake Mead; Rebecca Fuller, Lake Mead; Samantha Santillano, Laughlin; Samantha Sarinana, Laughlin.
Second Team
Mandy Zubiate, Needles; Kobrea Phillips, Needles; Pearson, Lincoln County; Abigail Frehner, Lincoln County; Alexis Long, Lincoln County; Kylee Cameron, Lincoln County; Alexis Peltzer-Harding, The Meadows; Mercedes Moore, The Meadows; Alyssa Haughton, Lake Mead; Lola Mendoza, Lake Mead; Jasmine Donnett, Laughlin; Riley Perry, Laughlin; Valerie Gonzalez, Mountain View.
Most Valuable Player – Paige Murch, Needles
Offensive Player of the Year – Macie Howard, Lincoln County
Coach of the Year – Kim Jacobs, The Meadows