Stockton Maxwell was named 1A Southern League baseball MVP. He was one of eight Panther players chosen on the First or Second Team.





Pahranagat Valley senior pitcher/infielder Stockton Maxwell was named as the Most Valuable Player for the 1A All Southern League Team this year. Maxwell’s older brother Tabor was named league MVP in 2016.

The announcement came via NevadaPreps.com.

Other Panthers on First Team are 3B John Hansen, SS Preston Higbee, OF Jesse Jones and Cody Hatch and DH Jaren Leavitt

On Second Team, C-Gage Davis, 1B Kobi Fiatoa, 2B Hagen Harris, OF Nick Acosta.

Pahranagat Valley and Indian Springs dominated both the First and Second Teams in the Southern League as they were the only schools from the four-team league to have players selected, nine each.

All-Southern League

First Team

P–Zack Williams, Indian Springs. C–Lucas Vandever, Indian Springs. 1B–Zac Reimer, Indian Springs. 2B–Isaiah Jones, Indian Springs. 3B–John Hansen, Pahranagat Valley. SS–Preston Higbee, Pahranagat Valley. OF–Ryan Gertz, Indian Springs; Jesse Jones, Pahranagat Valley; Cody Hatch, Pahranagat Valley. UTL–Jordan Flamm, Indian Springs. DH–Jaren Leavitt, Pahranagat Valley.

Second TeamP–Aaron Avery, Indian Springs. C–Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley. 1B–Kobi Fiatoa, Pahranagat Valley. 2B–Hagan Harris, Pahranagat Valley. 3B–Nathan Miller, Indian Springs. OF–Taylor Hickman, Indian Springs; Casey Soliwoda, Indian Springs; Nick Acosta, Pahranagat Valley. Most Valuable Player–Stockton Maxwell, Pahranagat Valley.