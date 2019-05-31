LCR

Courtesy photo

Tours of the old stone cabin at Spring Valley State Park are happening the first Saturdays this summer, June through September.

The community and visitors are invited to step back in time and experience life as early pioneers did at the old stone cabin at Spring Valley State Park.

In 1864, Mormon pioneers settled in the area that is now known as Spring Valley State Park. The first weeks were difficult for the pioneers, as they lived in their wagons until homes were built. Some of these homes, including the stone cabin, still stand today, and are prime examples of the craftsmanship of the late 1800s.

Tours will be offered at the historic stone cabin at Spring Valley State Park during the first Saturday of the month: June 1, July 6, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tours are free of charge, however, donations are appreciated. Park entrance fee is $5 per vehicle.

For more information, contact Jordan Adams at (775) 962-5102 or jadams@parks.nv.gov