Raymond Wadsworth, 2019 2A All-State Coach of the Year





After coaching his team to its fourth consecutive state championship, Lincoln County High School baseball coach Raymond Wadsworth was named the 2A All-State Coach of the Year.

The announcement came via NevadaPreps.com.

Several players were voted to the 2A All-State and All-Southern League teams. Alex Vincent, Mason Thornock, Kobe Walker, McKinley O’Connor and Dean Ottley were All-State First Team selections.

Vincent, Thornock, Ottley, Walker and O’Connor were also named to the All-Southern League First Team. Second-team selections included Kamdon Lewis, Kobe Kelley, Mathew Hafen and Talon Phillips.

Class 2A

All-State

First Team

Justin Olmstead, Yerington; Trevor Evasovic, Yerington; Luis Esparza, West Wendover; Koby Mattson, North Tahoe; Jake Harrell, Incline; Jacob Leoncio, Incline; Brett Lieuallen, The Meadows; Alex Vincent, Lincoln County; Mason Thornock, Lincoln County; Kobe Walker, Lincoln County; McKinley O’Connor, Lincoln County; Dean Ottley, Lincoln County; Diego Trujillo, Laughlin.

Second Team

Nate Landa, Yerington; Agustin Ramirez, Yerington; Vincent Scatena, Yerington; Zach Paolillo, Incline; Kelvin Diaz, Battle Mountain; Tim Maguire, Silver Stage; Jose Trujillo, West Wendover; Jayden Brewer, White Pine; Dillon Horn, Needles; Nathan Parker, Needles; Tyrell Gonzalez, Laughlin; Malik Ksouri, Laughlin; Joseph Johnson, Lake Mead.

Player of the Year – Sam Kaplan, The Meadows.

Coach of the Year – Raymond Wadsworth, Lincoln County.

All-Southern League

First Team

Horn, Needles; Trujillo, Laughlin; Johnson, Lake Mead; Lieuallen, The Meadows; Vincent, Lincoln County; Thornock, Lincoln County; Ottley, Lincoln County; Gonzalez, Laughlin; Walker, Lincoln County; Ksouri, Laughlin; O’Connor, Lincoln County; Parker, Needles.

Second Team

Tyreece Gonzales, Laughlin; Dawson Yeager, Needles; Kamdon Lewis, Lincoln County; Kobe Kelley, Lincoln County; Mathew Hafen, Lincoln County; Trey Covell, The Meadows; Justin Tanaka, The Meadows; Robert Anderson, Laughlin; Damon Lewis, Needles; Tyler White, Needles; Brian White, Lake Mead; Talon Phillips, Lincoln County.

Most Valuable Player – Sam Kaplan, The Meadows.

Coach of the Year – Tony Petrik, Laughlin.

