Linda Rollins now has regular Veterans Advocacy office hours for Veterans and their spouses for the remainder of 2019. Her office is located in the Panaca Senior Center. It is a public place, handicap accessible with the ability to have privacy to discuss possible benefits.

Typically, Rollins’ Volunteer office hours are scheduled on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please call 775-962-1304 if you would like to arrange an alternative time. Days are as follows:

June 12, 26 & Friday the 14th (Flag Day); July 10, 24; August 14, 28; September 11 (Patriot Day at the Pioche Senior Center), 25 back to Panaca; October 9, 23; November 13, 27; December 11.

Rollins provides assistance for Veterans and spouses to access the various benefits they may be eligible for, due to their military service. Services include assisting the veteran and/or spouse to access the following, which is not an all-inclusive list:

National Archives to obtain copies of Discharge Records (DD-214/5) and Service Records, VA Healthcare Services, Fisher House access for Veteran’s family when their admitted to a VA hospital, Veterans Mission Act Services (formerly known as Community Care and Choice Programs), Access to Registries for Agent Orange, Gulf War Syndrome, OEF/IF, Open Pit Burn, Camp Lejeune and other Registries, Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) to assist with starting Service Connection Disability Ratings paperwork, Office of Military and Legal Assistance (OMLA) for wills, power of attorney (POAs), State Benefits – some of which are DMV related and National and State Parks related, Educational Benefits – VEAP, GI Bill, Death Benefits – memorial marker, flag, Presidential certificate, in some cases a stipends, Connections to Military/Veteran oriented organizations and their activities (IE: Women Veterans of NV, VFW, American Legion, FRA, Red White and Blue Dog Tags …)

Rollins works with Fred Wager NDVS Deputy Director to set up a way to have secure communications with a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) via the computer (kind of like Skype but more secure and HIPPA Compliant). This will be available on an appointment basis to start once the program is set up.

Rollins has also been working with Ryan McDonald from the NV Attorney General’s Office of Military Legal Assistance (OMLA) to do a similar kind of outreach with attorneys to set up Wills, POAs, give general legal advice, etc. via a secure possible telehealth connection. She will make an announcement once that is up and running. In the meantime, OMLA Outreaches are scheduled July 12 and 13 and November 1 and 2 at the Reno VA Medical Center, 975 Kirman Ave, Rooms L1927 and L1929 from 10-2; and in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Main VA on Pecos and the 215 August 9 and 10 and October 18 and 19 in the Auditorium from 10-2.

Both venues would like people to arrive and check in no later than Noon for services.

Please feel free to share any of the above information with any Veteran or spouse that you think will benefit from these service connections.

