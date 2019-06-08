A variety of games were enjoyed by kids and adults during Memorial Day weekend activities.

World War II Veteran Charles Monroe, 96, was the grand marshal for this year’s Memorial Day celebration in Caliente.

Neither wind, rain nor cloudy skies put a damper on the start of Caliente’s Memorial Day Weekend, with activities going May 24-29.

The weekend kicked off with a Friday barbecue at Nevada Bank & Trust for customer appreciation day. Later that evening, the Knotty Pine held a dance. Bartenders were kept busy and the dance floor was full.

Throughout the weekend, the Caliente Community Room at the Depot was filled with art from talented local artists.

Saturday morning, the Nathan Brooks Memorial Day Classic 5K Run was held. Proceeds from the race were donated to the 22 Warriors Foundation in Las Vegas, a non-profit organization with a mission to eliminate the 22-plus daily veteran suicides and deaths from high risk behaviors.

Later, 96-year-old parade grand marshal Charles A. Monroe, a WWII Pearl Harbor survivor, was honored. Monroe has lived in Caliente for a year and a half. He was a chief petty officer serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII. During his time in the Navy, he served on the U.S.S. Arizona from February 1, 1942 until May 1, 1953. As a civilian he was part of a WWII Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

With Caliente City elections around the corner, candidates running for mayor and city council could be seen in the parade.

After the parade everyone headed over to the vendors set up in front of Caliente Elementary including food and drink vendors and various businesses and organizations.

Dixon Ballpark was filled with action, thanks to the hard work of Chris Glassburn, who put together the softball tournament. Rose Memorial Park had activities for kids and a variety of wacky games for grown-ups.

Side Track restaurant held a grand opening of its new attached dining hall and speakeasy expansion. Right alongside the Side Track, Tall Bike Ed’s held a grand opening of its new location. In the evening, the Side Track hosted a street dance, while Tall Bike Ed’s put on one of its popular Light the Night rides.

Sunday, Rose Memorial Park filled with people for the annual barbecue and car show.

On Monday, an overcast morning greeted the people gathered at the Conaway Veteran Memorial Cemetery to honor those who gave their lives for the freedoms we have.

Each Memorial Day, the VFW pays tribute at the gravesite of one of the local veterans. This year Quartermaster Jack Horner and the members of VFW Post 7114 paid tribute to William “Bill” Revell Jr., USN.

Horner reminded the crowd that “Freedom isn’t free. Whenever you see a veteran, thank them for the freedom you have.”