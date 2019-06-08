Courtesy photo

A 2014 Kia Rio struck a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer on US 93 south of Alamo. Both the driver and the passenger survived with unreported injuries.

Two traffic accidents south of Alamo May 20 resulted in one man being charged with a DUI and another driver having to be hospitalized.

Sgt. Guy Davis of the Alamo Nevada Highway Patrol reported the first accident occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. a few miles south of Lower Pahranagat Lake.

A 2014 Dodge Avenger with Idaho license plates was northbound on US 93 when the vehicle traveled onto the highway shoulder on the east side. The unnamed 28-year-old driver lost control and overcorrected, causing the Dodge to rotate, cross the center line several times, go off the highway on the west side, become airborne and roll down an embankment. The passenger side of the Dodge furrowed into the ground and the vehicle rolled over.

The highway patrol and the Pahranagat Valley Ambulance responded, but the driver suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. However, he was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence.

The second accident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. This involved a 2005 Kia Rio and a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer with Indiana license plates hauling household goods.

Sgt. Davis reported the unnamed driver of the Kia was a 62-year-old man with a 17-year-old male passenger.

The Kia was southbound on US 93, close to the county line, and the Freightliner truck was northbound.

Initial reports said the driver of the Kia fell asleep and drifted across the center line and into the path of the oncoming semitruck. The driver’s side of the Kia struck the left front of the truck. The Kia then spun around and back into the southbound lane and the rear of the vehicle struck the west-side guardrail before coming to a stop in the southbound lane. Meanwhile, the truck came to a stop along the east-side highway shoulder.

The highway patrol, Pahranagat Volunteer Fire and Ambulance and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded.

The driver of the Kia had to be pulled from the vehicle by firemen and was then transported to a Las Vegas hospital with what were said to be non-life threatening injuries. No report was given on the condition of the 17-year old passenger. The unnamed driver of the Freightliner was not injured.