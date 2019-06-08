Louis C. Hutchison

Louis Charles Hutchison died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 82.

Louis is survived by his wife, Gayle, and his children Lynea (Joe) Pasek, Loni (Joel) Westrick, and Mark (Crystal) Hutchison. He is preceded in death by his sons, Chuck and Richard.

Louis was born on December 27, 1936 in Cedar City, Utah, to Charles and Iris (Garner) Hutchison. He grew up in Panaca, Nevada, across the street from the love of his life, Gayle Blad. In high school, Louis excelled in track, football, and basketball. Upon graduation from Lincoln County High School in 1954, he earned a scholarship to the University of Nevada-Reno. Louis studied chemistry and was a member of the track and field team. During his time in Reno, Louis and Gayle married.

Louis became a miner and chemist at the Nevada Test Site in the late 1950’s. He and his growing family moved to San Diego, California to work with KFC in the early 1960’s.

In the 1970’s, Louis started his own chain of restaurants, Picnic N’ Chicken, that eventually grew to 33 stores in San Diego County.

After selling Picnic N’ Chicken, Louis and his family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the mid-1970’s. He started another chain of restaurants, Farm Basket, that became a local institution.

Never one to sit idle, Louis was bursting with ideas. He began BearTrap Products and invented a recoil reducer for shotguns. BearTraps are still sold all over the country today.

In the 1980’s, Louis semi-retired from the restaurant and recoil reducer businesses and began raising quarter horses. He was always surrounded by his horses and his dogs like Moose, Toby, and Sparky.

In 2007, Louis and Gayle retired to Boise, Idaho. Louis tried his hand at fly fishing and restarted the BearTrap brand by redesigning the recoil reducer and creating a new product for the bow.

Louis was the proud grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7 (with another on the way).

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at noon the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 7800 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lincoln County High School Athletic Department in Panaca.





