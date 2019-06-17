By Mary Cordle

The city council held its final budget meeting for fiscal year 2018-19 on May 30.

During public comment, former mayor George T. Rowe asked permission to address Dan McArthur, CPA for the city. He inquired about a rumor that when he had to step down as mayor, the city budget was in trouble.

McArthur said there were no problems in the budget when Rowe left.

In a past meeting, Rowe had given the council a copy of a letter from the Pension Service Division stating that there would be no problem with him becoming a city councilman if elected because records show he did not receive service credits as a councilman in the past. Rowe’s retirement was suspended until he resigned as mayor.

The council approved a resolution to establish the relationship between the City of Caliente and the Caliente Beautification Committee.

The council approved the final budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.

The next planning meeting will be June 5 at 5 p.m.

The voting booths will be open June 3 and June 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for early voting and June 11 from 7 a.m. -7 p.m