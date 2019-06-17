Mary Cordle

Over 250 plates were served and $1,176 raised for the Olson Senior Center during a fundraising dinner hosted by mayoral candidate Jack Horner.

Candidate for mayor Jack Horner hosted a fundraiser for Olson Senior Center on June 1.

The fundraiser included dinner prepared by Indiana Adams. The menu of chicken enchiladas, rice and beans was dished up by Toni Acuff, Cathi Tennille and Adams and served by volunteers.

There were no speeches during the event. Designed as a casual get-to-know-you, Horner talked with people and invited questions. He discussed his concerns for seniors and said he thought this event would both raise needed funds for the senior center and allow him to meet people.

There were over 250 plates served and a total of $1,176 was donated to the senior center. The senior board thanks Jack and Vicki Horner, Indiana Adams and all who helped with the evening.