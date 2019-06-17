Gary E. Mills

Gary E. Mills passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1942 in Fallon, Nevada to William Mills and Pauline Ash Mills. His early years were spent in Fallon, and he later moved to Las Vegas.

Gary married Bonnie Rakeman. They were later divorced while he served his country. He joined the Navy and served as a Gunners Mate on the destroyer, USS Black. After he was discharged, he met Laurel Ann Hansen. They were married on January 18, 1964. They lived in Las Vegas and later moved to Panaca when he found work at the Castleton Mill. He later went to work for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department in 1979 and retired after 17 years of service.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Nona Surplus and Louise Longobardi. He is survived by his wife, Ann, his son, Gary L. Mills (Laura), three daughters, Marie Harper (Glen), Pamela Lanphier (Ian), and Melanie Mills, ten grandchildren and one great grandson.