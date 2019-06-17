A Utah man was arrested May 13 and charged with the illegal killing of a mule deer in Lincoln County near the Utah border in November of 2016. The arrest comes after a joint investigation between game wardens with the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Brayden Ray Norton, age 21, of Washington, Utah, is charged with the illegal killing of a large mule deer buck, a category E felony, and the unlawful possession of a deer, a gross misdemeanor, as well as a slew of misdemeanors related to the killing. Norton has never had a hunting license or a big game tag in Nevada.

“This is one of those cases in which the individual thought they had gotten away with something but didn’t realize that our game wardens never stop looking for new evidence or leads,” said Tyler Turnipseed, Chief Game Warden for NDOW. “New evidence came to light and with the help of our counterparts in Utah, we were able to build a solid case against this individual.”

Witnesses to any wildlife-related crime are encouraged to report information to Operation Game Thief at (800) 992-3030.

Individuals charged with crimes are not convicted until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

