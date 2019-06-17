Collin Anderson

Friends and families gathered to salute the 2019 Lincoln County High School graduating class.

On May 24, the communities of Panaca, Pioche and Caliente gathered together to celebrate the class of 2019’s graduation.

Hundreds of well-wishers, family and friends filled the Lincoln County High School (LCHS) gym to congratulate the graduates. The class, made up of 34 students, was welcomed to the stage with the familiar tune of “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by the LCHS band.

Once the graduates were onstage, the crowd was welcomed by Kendra Mathews. After the national anthem was performed, Lincoln Frehner introduced the class of 2019’s valedictorian, Tommy Rowe. Tommy spoke about his experiences during the past year, some of which were comical, like a semi-successful strike in social studies. Other memories were more success-oriented, including the pride Rowe felt when his team won the baseball state championship for the fourth year in a row. He encouraged his fellow graduates and all of those in attendance to strive for success and said that each person’s success might be different from everyone else’s. This sentiment echoed the Steve Jobs quote that the class chose to include in the graduation program: “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”

The rest of the program included remarks from two salutatorians, KyLee Cameron and Noah Smith, as well as remarks from one of the seniors’ favorite teachers, Raymond Wadsworth.

The LCHS band and choir (which included some of the graduating seniors) performed a haunting rendition of “The Sound of Silence,” while the LCHS band (also including some of the graduates) saluted the class of 2019 with the “Suncrest Concert March.”

Finally, the students were presented their diplomas, and with that, their time at LCHS and as students in the Lincoln County School District came to a close.