Submitted by Emily Hansen

Courtesy photo

Pahranagat Valley High School graduates pose for pictures prior to their graduation ceremony May 24.

On Friday, May 24, the towns of Alamo, Hiko and Rachel gathered in the school gym to celebrate Pahranagat Valley High School’s graduating class of 2019. The graduates slowly walked down the middle of the rows of chairs to the familiar tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.” This year, the graduates arranged so that any students who had had parents pass away could carry a picture of their loved ones as they walked down the aisle.

As soon as everyone was seated, senior class president Hannah Castleton welcomed all those in attendance. The national anthem was played, followed by a prayer given by graduate Isbiel Riera. The stage was then turned over to co-valedictorians Emily Hansen and Jade Mortensen.

Emily gave a very short speech highlighting her favorite high school memories, giving advice through Dr. Seuss quotes and thanking all those who helped her along the way.

Mortensen’s speech was full of all the bizarre lessons she learned from her teachers throughout middle and high school, along with some of her favorite high school memories. Her speech went along with the senior quote for this year by Winnie the Pooh: “We didn’t realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun.”

After the valedictorians’ speeches, Morgan Harris and Kaitlin Higbee performed the song “Little Wonders” which just about moved everyone to tears. Afterwards, Castleton got up and shared her favorite memories about each one of the graduating seniors.

Ken Higbee was the chosen guest speaker this year. His inspiring speech was about not accepting “I can’t.” He talked about always moving forward and working until a dream is achieved. After his remarks and advice, Student Body President Abby Egbert introduced the school board members that attended the graduation.

Finally, the graduates were presented with their diplomas. They turned their tassels and, with a big shout of joy, threw their hats into the air and walked off to the next stage of their lives to the tune of “Lost Boys.”