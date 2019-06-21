The Caliente City Council met June 6.

The council approved zoning changes for Rainbow Land and Cattle Company and indefinitely tabled a request for a conditional use permit for lots 6, 7 and 10.

Also tabled was a request from MJ Distributing, Inc. for a change in ownership from MJ Distributing, Inc. to Vireo Health Nevada.

A resolution was passed to transfer $56,478.37 in unused Private Activity Bond Caps to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority to fund its single-family program. This program has helped nine families in Caliente obtain a home and 22 in Lincoln County.

The council approved Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool’s renewal proposed and also approved payment for fiscal year 2019-2020.

The review of the Interlocal Power Service and Maintenance Agreement between the City of Caliente and Lincoln County Power District was once again put on hold as Councilman Jamin Hunter would like a public meeting about the matter. Council Regen Gubler noted that there have been council meetings open to the public for six months.

The public meeting will be held June 20, after which action will be taken.

The council approved the hiring of Jacob Long as janitor and Jeff Johnson Jr. as pool manager for the City of Caliente.

The following Room Tax Board candidates were approved: Susan Willingham (Young’s RV), Nolan Avery (Shady Motel), Sean Hubbard (Rainbow Motel), Jan Cole (Caliente Hot Springs), Mary Love (Sidetrack) and David Mullen (Caliente resident).

The council thanked David Mullen for his willingness to step up. Gubler will contact the board and set up meetings.

Candidates for lifeguard/pool front office are being interviewed and names will be brought back before the council.

There was a special meeting on June 13, 2019, at 5 p.m so that Mayor Victor Jones and City Clerk Mary Jo Shearer can discuss the returns of Caliente’s June 11 General Election.

The next regular council meeting will be held June 20 at 6 p.m. This will be the last meeting before the new council is sworn in on July 1, 2019.