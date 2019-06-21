LCR

At the Lincoln County Coalition’s May 28 meeting, community members and stakeholders provided updates on what’s happening within their various organizations and specifically discussed substance abuse issues in the county.

D.A.R.E. Program

Loralee Cheney joined the meeting to discuss getting a D.A.R.E. program started in Lincoln County. Many people in Lincoln County are worried about the current drug and alcohol use among the youth and want to do something about it. Currently, Cheney is looking into funding possibilities for the program. She mentioned the program also addresses bullying issues among youth. The group discussed possible avenues of funding. Those interested may contact Cheney at (702) 622-1567.

Drug-Free Communities Grant

The D.A.R.E. discussion dovetailed into the Drug-Free Communities Grant, which is once again available this year.

The group discussed how to make the application stronger this year, including getting more quantitative data on Lincoln County youth substance abuse, challenges faced by the coalition, fine-tuning an action plan to reduce substance use and how to measure results. The application requires 12 individuals to sign up as sector representatives. Several at the meeting volunteered to be sector representatives, and several others were suggested to fill the remaining vacancies.

Ben Rowley will work on obtaining more quantitative data and update the application. The June 25 strategic planning session will workshop and finalize this year’s application, which is due July 8.

For more information, please contact Ben Rowley at (775) 962-2461.

Naloxone Training

A free, one-hour Naloxone training was held on June 13 at 10 a.m. at Panaca Town Center. This training taught participants how to use the overdose-fighting drug and attendees left with one dose of Naloxone.

Those interested in attending a future training may contact Pamela Welch at (775) 727-9970.

Farmers Market in Caliente

Caliente Farmers Market is every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Street in Caliente, next to the county extension office and across the street from the skate park.

Coupons for produce and food purchased at the farmers market will be available from Keith Larson at the county extension office from 4 to 5 p.m.

The cooperative extension can be reached at (775) 726-3109.

BSA Looking for Families and Volunteers

BSA Cathedral Gorge District is looking for families who are interested in having their children in Scouting in 2020 and for volunteers who are willing to help lead Scouting in the county. If you are interested, please contact District Chair Derek Bowman (520) 906-7373.

Stop the Bleed

A Stop the Bleed training is being planned. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Organizers are discussing times that work best for them to attend, and they are trying to get enough people (at least 10) to commit to attend the training. Right now, they are attempting to coordinate with the Caliente hospital and the local fire departments. There will be age limitations due to the graphic nature of some of the training.

For more information, please contact Leslie Shaffer at leslie.shaffer@amr.net.

Photography Classes in Lincoln County

The Nevada Commission on Tourism (NCOT) and the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) are putting on the Second Annual Photo Festival June 21-22. They will be featuring 10 outstanding workshops by professional photographers. Those who participate will visit locations all around the northern part of Lincoln County.

For more information, please call (775) 962-2461 or visit http://lincolncountynevada.com/playing/spring-events/photo-festival/

Now You’re 18

The sheriff’s department put on the second half of the Now You’re 18 program. They took high schoolers, both from Pahranagat Valley High School and Lincoln County High School, to the coroner’s office, then to the highway patrol office in Las Vegas.

For more information, please contact Sheriff Kerry Lee at (775) 962-5151.

Compliance Checks

Lee reported that alcohol compliance checks were conducted on local businesses over Memorial Day Weekend in the county. These checks will continue in order to ensure alcohol is not being sold to those underage.

For more information, please contact Sheriff Kerry Lee at (775) 962-5151.

Veterans Advocacy

Linda Rollins has regular Veterans Advocacy office hours for veterans and their spouses for the remainder of 2019. Rollins’ office is located in the Panaca Senior Center. It is a public place, handicap-accessible, with privacy available to discuss possible benefits.

Typically, Rollins’ volunteer office hours are scheduled on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please call (775) 962-1304 if you would like to arrange an alternative time. Days are as follows:

June 12, 14 (Flag Day) and 26; July 10 and 24; August 14 and 28; September 11 (Patriot Day at the Pioche Senior Center), 25 back to Panaca; October 9 and 23; November 13 and 27; December 11.

Rollins provides assistance for veterans and spouses to access the various benefits they may be eligible for, due to their military service. Services include assisting the veteran and/or spouse to access the following, which is not an all-inclusive list:

National Archives to obtain copies of Discharge Records (DD-214/5) and Service Records,

VA Healthcare Services,

Fisher House access for veteran families when admitted to a VA hospital

Veterans Mission Act Services (formerly known as Community Care and Choice Programs)

Access to registries for Agent Orange, Gulf War Syndrome, OEF/IF, Open Pit Burn, Camp Lejeune and other registries

Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) to assist with starting Service Connection Disability Ratings paperwork

Office of Military and Legal Assistance (OMLA) for wills, power of attorney (POAs) and state benefits, some of which are DMV related and national and state parks related

Educational benefits including VEAP, GI Bill, death benefits

Memorial marker, flag, presidential certificate, in some cases stipends

Connections to military/veteran-oriented organizations and their activities (i.e., Women Veterans of NV, VFW, American Legion, FRA, Red White and Blue Dog Tags …)

Rollins has worked with Fred Wagar, the deputy director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, to set up a way to have secure communications with a VSO via a computer (kind of like Skype, but more secure and HIPAA-compliant). This will be done on an appointment basis.

Rollins has also been working with Ryan McDonald from OMLA to do a similar kind of outreach with attorneys to set up wills, POAs, give general legal advice, etc. via a secure telehealth connection. She will make an announcement once that is up and running.

In the meantime, OMLA outreaches are scheduled July 12-13 and November 1-2 at the Reno VA Medical Center, 975 Kirman Ave, Rooms L1927 and L1929 from 10-2. They’re also scheduled in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Main VA on Pecos and the 215 August 9-10 and October 18-19 in the auditorium from 10-2.

Both venues would like people to arrive and check in no later than noon for services.

Please feel free to share any of the above information with any veteran or spouse that you think will benefit from these service connections.

Health Fair Report

The April health fair was a great success. Everyone who attended said they had a great time and tables got a lot of visitors. They would like to thank the Grover C. Dils Medical Center for putting it on.

Dementia Training

Dementia Friendly Nevada is putting on a dementia training for first responders.

For more information, please visit dementiafirstresponsenv.com

See You at the Next Meeting

The next meeting is June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Panaca Town Center

Coalition Facebook Group

A Facebook group has been created for the Lincoln County coalition. This is a new tool you can use to share information with the coalition and the Lincoln County community.

The group is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/325303708109154/. Simply click on “Join Group” to get started.