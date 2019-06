Mary Cordle

Retiring Pastor Bob Mayer of Caliente Community United Methodist Church during a farewell potluck.

It was a sad day as Caliente Community United Methodist Church recently held a farewell potluck for Pastor Bob Mayer, who is retiring. A great asset to the church, he will be greatly missed.

A barbecue to meet the new pastor, Tony Ontanyon, was held July 13 at Caliente Community Methodist Church. Pastor Ontanyon’s first message will be July 14 at 10 a.m.