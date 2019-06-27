Caliente VFW Post 7114 celebrated Flag Day June 14 by raising the flag for the residents at Grover C Dils Medical Center.

Color Guard members, Terry Dye, Frank Adams, Rhett Butler and Quartermaster Jack Horner were in attendance. Dye played taps as Horner raised the flag and a slight breeze unfurled it. At the end, Horner turned and saluted the residents. Alice Rodorick, Chaplin Luanne Larsen and DonnaMae Harrison handed out poppies.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. This is the fourth year the VFW has done this for the residents. The event is coordinated by Jerralyn Smith.

In other VFW news, Post 7114 would like to congratulate Mary Brose on her acceptance as Jr. VICE for the State of Nevada. She is also District 2 President.