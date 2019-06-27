Months ago, a production crew for the Travel Channel series “Ghost Adventures” visited Mount Wilson Ranch to shoot an episode, with some local residents helping out as actors.

The show features paranormal investigators Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin, along with A/V techs Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley. In each episode, the team travels to a “haunted destination” where it meets with locals, eyewitnesses and experts to piece together the haunted history of each site.

The channel announced on its website: “Zak and the crew land outside of Pioche, Nevada, to investigate a mysterious ranch known for its concentration of supernatural energy and countless reports of extraterrestrial activity.”

The program will air on the Travel Channel June 22 at 9 p.m.; June 23 at 12 a.m.; July 13 at 10 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 a.m.