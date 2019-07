Meals on Wheels, a food delivery service for senior citizens, has had some budget cuts. After hearing that, Frank and Indiana Adams, owners of Mr. Karpet, decided to sponsor a fundraising effort to help support the program. “Because this community has given so much support to us and our business,” Frank Adams said.

The Adams will be making pork, chicken and cheese tamales. Tamales will be sold by the dozen only. To place an order, call (702) 704-4766. Warning: the cheese tamales are very hot!