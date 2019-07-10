KUTV, Fox 5

Nevada Highway Patrol said a crash last Thursday left one person dead and another in critical condition in Lincoln County.

The crash was reported on State Route 318 and mile marker six, just north of the small town of Alamo, Nevada, around 5:30 a.m., NHP said. Alamo is located 96 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

According to NHP, the male driver of a semi-truck, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. A male passenger and co-driver who was asleep in the sleeper birth of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver was airlifted to University Medical Center and was in critical condition, NHP said. SR 318 was closed in both directions for about two hours. Motorists were told to expect delays traveling on SR 318.

The semi truck was transporting stone and was headed to Santa Monica from Idaho, according to NHP.