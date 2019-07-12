A man was killed near Rachel in a rollover traffic accident the evening of July 1. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reported that three men, all Penoyer Farms employees, were traveling along the dirt road leading to the farm when the accident occurred a little after 7 p.m.

Theodore Fiorella, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by sheriff’s deputies. It was reported Fiorella was ejected from the vehicle when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped several times, coming to rest on its side.

The two other occupants were identified as Michael Shepherd, 44, and Adam March, 39. One man, not identified by sheriff’s deputies, was also thrown from the vehicle and critically injured, while the other passenger was wearing a seat belt and only sustained slight injuries.

Pahranagat Valley Fire and Ambulance responded and transported the critically injured man to a rendezvous point with a helicopter from Las Vegas.

The cause of the accident had not been determined as of this writing and will be reported later by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s department said that since it was a fatal accident on a county road, Las Vegas Nevada’s Highway Patrol Fatal Accident team also arrived on scene to help with the investigation.