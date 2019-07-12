Eric Dodge will be performing at Thompson’s Opera House July 20

Eric Dodge of St. George will appear at Thompson’s Opera House July 20 with his small country band. Opening for him will be Caliente native Alysha Lundgren. Lundgren will go on at 1:30 p.m., followed by Dodge at 2 p.m.

Dodge’s album “Why Not Today” has been sold in over 15 countries and topped the Amazon.com best-selling albums list. Dodge has been featured in Country Weekly magazine, KUTV 2 News at Noon and Good Things Utah. He has released eight albums and performed across the United States and Canada. In 2012, he was accepted into the Country Music Association. In 2013, Dodge published his first book,

“Baby Steps To Music Industry Success.” He followed this in 2015 with his second book, “Why Not Today? Face Your Fears and Chase Your Dreams!”

Dodge is a member of the National Speakers Association. He shares his musical message at keynote and corporate events all across the United States. He’s also shared the stage with many of country music’s biggest names, including Clint Black, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, SheDaisy, Julianne Hough and John Michael Montgomery.