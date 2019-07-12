Lincoln County’s Little League All-Star team. The boys played June 21-22 at the Summer Sizzle Tournament in Cedar City. They play next in a tournament in Beaver, Utah, July 12-13.

Lincoln County’s Little League AllStar team played at the Summer Sizzle 12-and-under tournament in Cedar City June 21-22. Coached by Brodey Maxwell and Reed Perkins, the boys won one and lost three.

The first game saw Joey Padderatz, CJ Christian and Rowdy Lloyd collect three hits apiece, leading Lincoln County, sponsored by Lynn’s Auto in Caliente, to a 15-5 win over the Santa Clara, Utah, Razorbacks.

During the second game, the boys lost 14-6 to the Chaos of Cedar City. Padderatz had three hits and Lloyd had two.

Game three, the boys played well, but a big inning late in the game ended in a 16-3 loss to the Bombers of Cedar City. Padderatz had two hits.

Lincoln County played most of the subs in the final game, lost 20-0 to the Cedar City Blue Sox and managed just one hit.

All in all, Maxwell said, “We were in each game most of the time. Just a few fielding errors and miscues allowed the opponents to come up with big innings. Nonetheless, it was good competition for the boys.”

Coming up the weekend of July 12-13, the All Stars will attend a tournament in Beaver, Utah. Maxwell and his brother Stockton will be the coaches.