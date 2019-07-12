Leland Norman Woodworth

Leland Norman Woodworth passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 81. Norm was a proud native of Nevada, born on March 25, 1938, to Thelma Pew Woodworth and Clarence J. Woodworth.

Norm served proudly and honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, and in 1960, he married his soulmate, JoAnn K. Woodworth. The two made Tonopah, Nevada, their home for nearly 40 years, where they enjoyed life together and raised their children (and overcame the tragic loss of a son in 1961 in Fallon, Nevada). The two celebrated more than 56 years together as the best of life partners. Norm served in law enforcement for many years in Tonopah and, later, he derived great satisfaction serving Nevadans as a heavy equipment operator and highway maintainer for the Nevada Dept. of Transportation.

In his off time, Norm really loved mining for turquoise and turning it into beautiful jewelry. After he and JoAnn retired from work in 1998, they moved to Yerington, where they had even more time to enjoy and explore their interests and surroundings. Norm would tell anyone who would listen about his favorite things in life: hunting, camping, fishing, family, and friends, preferably all at the same time!

Those fortunate enough to know him know that he lived his life “high and tight,” and appreciate how he effortlessly balanced seriousness with playfulness. He truly will be missed by his children, Judy, Bruce, and Sophie(Norma); by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and by his very valued friends, young and older alike. A celebration of Norm’s life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. 775-423-2255.