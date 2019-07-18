Below is information from the June 25 Lincoln County Coalition meeting, plus a few more announcements. A reminder that if you have any announcements you would like to share, send them to ben@nvcmedia.com.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainings

Janie Rippetoe is trying to set up two more Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainings before the end of August. The trainings focus on knowing how to assist someone in a mental health crisis. The class does not teach the participants how to treat mental illness.

If anyone is interested or wants more information, please contact Rippetoe at (775) 962-8089

Dementia Workshop Scheduled

A dementia workshop is scheduled for August 27-28. This workshop is offered to a mix of professional and family caregivers.

For more information, please contact Riley Franco at (702) 333-1554 or rfranco@nevadaseniorservices.org

Media/Social Media Training

Emily Hansen with Americorps put together a short presentation on using local media and social media for local organizatioins to get information out to our community. The presentation is about an hour long.

If interested, contact Hansen at emilyh.americorps@gmail.com.

Vacant Position at UNCE Being Filled

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is forming an interview committee for the purpose of filling a position that has been empty since December. There are 10 applicants so far for the position.

For more information, please contact Keith Larson at (702) 286-5424 or larsonk@unce.unr.edu

Veterans Advocacy

Linda Rollins holds office hours at the Panaca Senior Center two Wednesdays per month. Check the calendar at the Panaca Senior Center for dates and times.

For more information, please contact Rollins at (775) 962-1304

Food Drop and Commodities

Lincoln County Human Services provides commodities to the senior citizens in Lincoln County, and mobile pantries (food drops) for everyone in the county. Commodities are distributed on the third Thursday of every month in Caliente at the Depot from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Panaca at the Panaca Town Center from 10-11:30 a.m., and Pioche at the Pioche Senior Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Commodities are distributed in Alamo on the third Friday of every month at the Alamo Senior Center from 10-11:30 a.m. and Rachel at the A’le’Inn from 10-10:30 a.m.

The food drop in Alamo is on the second Wednesday of every month at the Christian church next to Jolly’s Drug Store from 9 a.m. to when the food runs out. The food drop in Caliente is the fourth Friday of every month at the Depot from 9 a.m. to when the food runs out.

For more information, please contact Toni Acuff at (775) 962-8084 or tacuff@ lincolnnv.com

Stop The Bleed Training

Leslie Shafter is available to visit Lincoln County and provide Stop The Bleed training. This is part of a national awareness campaign to help people know what to do in a bleeding emergency. The free two-hour training is very interactive/ hands-on and everyone will get a certificate at the end of the class. Leslie has many dates available, but anyone who is interested needs to let Emily Hansen know what works for them. To set up the training, Leslie needs a guaranteed presence at the class.

If interested, please contact Emily Hansen at emilyh.americorps@gmail. com to coordinate possible dates.

Americorps Opening

Americorps is a network of national service programs, made up of three primary programs that each take a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. Members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters and more. There is an opening for an Americorps position in Lincoln County for the fall.

Recruitment will end July 22. The Americorps volunteers will begin their service September 16 and orientation will take place on Sept. 17. To be eligible to volunteer, anyone applying needs to be a US Citizen, National, or Lawful Permanent Resident Alien, be at least 17 years of age at the start of service, have a high school diploma or equivalency or agree to obtain a high school diploma or its equivalent, complete and pass an FBI fingerprint and criminal history review that meets AmeriCorps standards, have served in Americorps no more than three times and pay federal income, social security, and Medicare tax on allowances from AmeriCorps.

If you are interested or have any questions, please contact Charlotte Bruce at 775- 727-9970 ext. 212 or charlotte@nyecc.org

Students Sought for Statewide Career Exploration Road Trip

In partnership with Tesla, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Strada Education Network, Roadtrip Nation is looking for students from Nevada to join its team on a statewide road trip November 2019.

During the two-to-three-week trip, students will take a closer look at the state’s workforce by exploring career opportunities in emerging industries ranging from information technology to advanced manufacturing, urban farming, mining, aerospace, entertainment and more. The trip will be documented by Roadtrip Nation and shared for educational purposes to showcase Nevada’s breadth of career opportunities.

Students who are at least 18 years old, who are interested in Nevada’s growing industries, may apply to Roadtrip Nation. For more information, or to submit an application, visit rtn.is/nevada.

Nevada Rural Housing Authority

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) was this month’s agency spotlight. Its mission is to promote, provide and finance affordable housing opportunities for all rural Nevadans; rural meaning a population under 150,000. The NRHA is not a state agency. It offers many services to assist with rural housing needs. These include down-payment assistance, homebuyer education, homebuyer tax credits and Home At Last Pals Pet Adoption. In Lincoln County, the NRHA has assisted 22 families, given $86,793 in down-payment assistance to homebuyers, provided $2.9 million in loan volume and helped homeowners save $80,000 in federal taxes. Those who receive money towards their down payment do not have to pay it back if they qualify for loans and sign the home they use the money for as their primary residence for three years.

Nevada Rural Housing Authority also offers rental and community development services. Weatherization is offered through the Rural Nevada Development Corporation at http://www.rndcnv.org/housing-services/weatherization/

For more information, please contact Katie Coleman at (775) 886-7902 or kcoleman@nvrural.org or look at her presentation.

Drug-Free Communities Grant

The whole group of meeting attendees went over the Drug-Free Communities Grant application, seeing if they were able to fix or improve anything before it got sent in. A few suggestions were thrown around on how the application could be improved.

The application was revised and submitted.

New data from the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) was used.

YRBS Data

Data shows alcohol use among Lincoln County youth is increasing. In the 2017 YRBS, approximately 42 percent of high schoolers said they have drunk alcohol at some time in their lives. Around nine percent of high schoolers said they have used alcohol before age 13. Around nine percent of high schoolers said they drank alcohol recently and four percent said they recently participated in binge drinking. Those numbers have increased over the 2015 YRBS, where 39 percent of high schoolers said they have at least tried a substance, nearly eight percent reported using a substance in the last 30 days and 2.5 percent reported binge drinking. Additionally, in the 2017 survey, around eight percent said they rode in a car or other vehicle driven by someone who had been drinking alcohol.

Data also indicates a substantial increase in marijuana use among Lincoln County youth. Around 18 percent of high schoolers reported they have tried marijuana and 10 percent have used it recently. Comparatively, the 2015 YRBS reported that just 10.5 percent of high school students had used marijuana, 5.6 percent recently. Around six percent of high school students have recently ridden in a vehicle being driven by someone using marijuana, and nearly 15 percent of high school students indicated they had recently driven a car when they had been using marijuana.

Around 18 percent of middle schoolers have drunk alcohol, and 9.5 percent of middle schoolers said they have used alcohol before age 11. About 13 percent said they recently rode in a vehicle driven by someone who had been drinking alcohol. Six percent said they recently rode in a vehicle operated by someone under the influence of marijuana.

See You at the Next Meeting

The next meeting is July 23, 10 a.m., at the Panaca Town Center.

Thanks to everyone for your participation and for finding ways to work together to better serve the community.