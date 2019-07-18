Lewis D. Rollins

Lewis D. Rollins Lewis D. Rollins was born June 27 1935 to Esther Griffith and Mark Rollins. He and his sister and brothers were raised in Pioche, Nevada.

After high school Lewis went into the US Army where he served in the White House under the direction of President Dwight Eisenhower as a Signal Decoder Private First Class. He then returned to Pioche to work at Delmue’s Ranch and mining with his brothers. Lewis and Janet Bartlett were married April 12 1964 and they made their home in Las Vegas, Nevada where Lewis had a successful career as an electrician and was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Dad was awarded a Life Saving Merit for on the job rescue during an electrical accident.

He was also recognized for his emergency efforts during the Hilton Fire in Las Vegas. Dad enjoyed roping, ranching, hunting, fishing, horseshoes and his grandkids. Dad moved to Lund, NV in 1998 and made his home there he loved everything about his “retired” life.

During these years he loved to write stories of old Pioche, reflecting the historical moments and characters that made Pioche great. He had several stories published using his other name of “John Q. Public”. He truly admired and was very proud of his grandchildren they were the smile on his face and the spark in his eyes. He so missed his Mom, Sister and Brothers, and all his roping partners, hunting buddies, fishing crews and many friends. He is truly at home now with all of them and his Heavenly Father. Rest in peace Dad, we love you.

Thank you to all our family and friends for the cards and gifts and especially your comfort. We truly appreciate you all.